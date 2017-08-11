EDWARDSVILLE - T.J.Maxx will be holding a grand opening of a new store in Edwardsville on Sunday, Aug. 20th, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. From fashion and accessories to jewelry, home, beauty, pet products, kids, toys and more, the latest T.J.Maxx store will have something for the entire family.

“Our newest store in Edwardsville will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that T.J.Maxx is known for. Our buyers search the globe to discover the best in every department, and we’re excited to bring those finds to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of T.J.Maxx. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find something surprising and unexpected every time they shop.”

Local shoppers can celebrate the new store opening on Aug. 20th starting at 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Reusable bags will be given to the first 500 customers.

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

  • New Location: Edwardsville Crossing
  • 19,320 square feet
  • Regular hours:
    • 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday
    • 9:30-10:00 Friday- Saturday
    • 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays
  • Easy to shop layout
  • Bright and spacious dressing rooms
  • Single line queue for faster checkout

In celebration of its new Edwardsville location, T.J.Maxx will contribute to the surrounding community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Glen Ed Pantry at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 a.m.

The new store will also join all other stores nationwide in sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S. Programs. T.J.Maxx also supports Save the Children, Autism Speaks and Joslin Diabetes Center with annual in-store fundraising campaigns.

