EDWARDSVILLE - Downtown Edwardsville was hit again early Wednesday between 2 and 4 a.m. by a tire-slashing bandit.

The tire slasher hit vehicles at the Edwardsville Public Works parking lot and the Madison County Criminal Justice Center and Juvenile Detention Center parking lots. Some vehicles on nearby streets also reported tires cut. There was video obtained of the person in action early Wednesday. Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven says it looks like this has been the work of one person. Edwardsville continued to comb through the video Wednesday, Chief Keeven said.

“It doesn’t appear to be a young person, it appears to be a full-grown male with a face covering and a hoodie,” Chief Keeven added Wednesday morning. We surely believe this was the same person that hit the post office parking lot and other streets about a week ago. This person is obviously someone who is upset or disturbed.”

Chief Keeven said if anyone sees any individuals out in the early morning hours in Edwardsville doing something out of the ordinary, please contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

“We are also asking anyone nearby these areas to check their video and see if they have anything we could use and we continue to go through the video we have obtained,” Chief Keeven said. “We want to solve this quickly before it happens again.”

