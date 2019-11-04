BETHALTO - A tipped ball that turned into an interception by Murphysboro defensive back JaQuan Jackson midway through the final quarter was the biggest play of the game as the Red Devils defeated Civic Memorial 20-14 in an IHSA Class 4A first-round playoff game played Saturday afternoon and early evening at Hauser Field in Bethalto.

The game marked a homecoming for Murphysboro coach Gary Carter, who graduated from Roxana High, and was a former coach at East Alton-Wood River and Jersey before taking the job at Murphysboro.

And the game itself was a tight, see-saw affair which saw the Eagle defense limit a very good Red Devil rushing attack to 239 yards, but CM's offense was limited to 235 total yards, 60 on the ground.

Murphysboro scored first on a 28-yard run by Desmond Clark with 2:10 remaining in the opening quarter for a 6-0 lead, but the snap was fumbled on the convert, preventing the kick. The Eagles countered with a Noah Turbyfil to Kuron Parchmon pass good for 85 yards when Parchmon out leaped Jackson for the ball, and took off down the sideline for the touchdown with 8:35 left in the second. The convert gave CM a 7-6 lead.

Article continues after sponsor message

Late in the first half, Red Devil quarterback Jamarr McZeke faked left, and threw down the right side to Logan Sullivan for 29 yards and a go-ahead touchdown on a fourth-down play to give Murphysboro a 14-7 lead after a successful two-point try.

Nick "Suge" Walker immediately drew the Eagles level on the next possession, scoring from nine yards out after Turbyfil hit his brother Logan on a pass for 61 yards the play before. The conversion left the score tied 14-14 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Murphy took the lead for good early in the fourth when McZeke connected with Hunter Meade on a touchdown pass from 29 yards out with 9:35 left in regulation. The extra point was again no good, but the Red Devils led 20-14.

On the next possession, Noah Turbyfil's pass intended for Logan was somehow tipped, but Jackson stayed with the play and made the interception to give the ball back to Murphysboro. The Red Devils were able to start a drive that ended short, but ran valuable time off the clock as the Eagles had one more chance deep in their own territory, but were held, giving the win to Murphysboro 20-14.

The Red Devils advance to the second round of the playoffs next weekend, while CM closes its very successful season at 7-3.

More like this: