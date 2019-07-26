EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department invites the public out to Texas Roadhouse from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday for Tip-A-Cop.

During the evening, 100 percent of all donations benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

A total of 10 percent of food sales from the evening will be donated to Special Olympics by Texas Roadhouse.

"The athletes of Special Olympics and their families are all very appreciative of the efforts put into assisting them with achieving their dreams," Edwardsville Police Department Major Michael Fillback said. "Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for adults and children with intellectual disabilities."

