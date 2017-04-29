TROY – Edwardsville's boys track team won the inaugural Triad Invitational Track and Field meet in Troy Friday, the Tigers scoring 81 points to easily outdistance Normal University High, who had 36 points.

Belleville West finished third with 35 points, Burlington (Iowa) Central was fourth with 34 points and Metamora took fifth with 31 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

DeVonte' Tincher won the long jump with a leap of 22-7 while A.J. Epenesa took the discus throw with a toss of 178-6; Bruce Wachowski finished third with a throw of 148-10.

The freshman-sophomore 4x800 relay team of Jonah Durbin, Kyle Koons, Jacob Davis and Todd Baxter won the event in 8:38.53, while the varsity 4x800 team of Franky Romano, Jacob Schoenthal, Roland Prenzler and Sam McCormick took third in 8:20.49.

In other events that results were reported in, the freshman-sophomore 4x100 relay team of Jacob Morrissey, Luke Oglesby, Noah Goldsmith and Jackson Borden finished fourth in 46 seconds flat, the 4x100 varsity team of Jason Queen, Tincher, Dionte Rodgers and D.J. Harris took second in 43.32 seconds, Jack Pifer was second in the 3200 meters in 10:05.94 and Raleigh Brazier finished seventh in 10:54.56 and Daval Torres won the 110 hurdles in 15.23 seconds, with Jordan Lewis third in 15.96 seconds.

More like this: