BLOOMINGTON – The times and dates for the first-round games in all eight classes of the 44th IHSA Football Championship have been released by the Illinois High School Association.

Eight teams from the Riverbender area will be among the 254 teams beginning their quest to reach the state finals at Husky Stadium in DeKalb Thanksgiving weekend on Friday and Saturday.

Here are the times and dates for the opening-round contests involving area teams:

CLASS 1A: Madison at Carrollton, 1 p.m. Saturday; Hardin-Calhoun at Camp Point Central, 1 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 2A: South Mac (Bunker Hill-Mount Olive coop) at Downs Tri-Valley, 3 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3A: Marquette Catholic at Newton, 7 p.m. Friday; East Alton-Wood River at Carlinville, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A: Peoria Richwoods at Triad, 7:30 p.m. Friday

CLASS 7A: Alton at Chicago Lincoln Park, 6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 8A: Edwardsville at Huntley, 7 p.m Friday

The dates and times for the second-round games will be announced Oct. 30 by the IHSA office.

