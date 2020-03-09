ALTON – Sunday, March 8, 2020, could be the last time Illinoians ever had to “spring forward” or “fall back”. The Illinois Senate passed a bill last November that would have put the state on daylight saving time permanently. But with concerns over Illinois being in a different time zone than neighboring states for part of the year, the bill gained little traction and stalled in the House Rules Committee.

If passed by the House, it would still have needed the approval of the governor and the federal government. While daylight saving time isn’t a bother to most, some people are genuinely annoyed with the biannual thought of changing the clocks and adjusting their sleep habits. But take heart. Remember that daylight saving time gave birth to (yawn) National Napping Day.

Each year, National Napping Day recognizes our need the day following the return of daylight saving time. Not only does the observance encourage a nap, it dispels the shame in taking one. While preparing for the time change can offset the shock to our internal clock, many other things in our life may not handle the change so well causing us to still lose sleep. Young children and pets do not adjust as easily and certain work schedules do not permit early adjustment, either. Mid-afternoon naps (yawn) are an integral part of most cultures, and scientifically proven to be good for you. Studies show sufficient rest not only makes you feel better, but also improves your mood. After having the extra amount of sleep, a person will notice that they will be more productive and energetic.

Numerous studies have shown that short 10-20 minute naps are the most effective when midday fatigue hits. Improvements in alertness, productivity and mood have all been shown to improve with this type of snooze. National Napping Day was created by William Anthony, a former professor of rehabilitation counseling at the Sargent College of Boston University, and his wife Camille Anthony. Anthony called for the day in April 1999, and it was first celebrated on April 4 of that year.

Originally celebrated on the first Sunday of daylight savings time, it was known as National Nap Day. Within a handful of years it shifted from being celebrated on the Sunday of daylight saving time to the Monday after it, being celebrated with mid-workday naps by organizations and individuals. With this shift (yawn), it also began taking on the name of National Workplace Napping Day.Anthony said he figured this would be a good day to celebrate the importance of napping because everyone is one-hour more sleep-deprived than usual.

He went on to say that most Americans are sleep deprived even before daylight saving time is factored in.The day was created to raise awareness about the benefits of naps, and to reduce cultural prejudice against napping, in part by trying to get rid of the stigma that those who take naps are lazy.

The goal of the day is to make workplace naps (yawn) as acceptable as lunch breaks, walk breaks, and time standing around the water cooler or coffee pot. It goes without saying that you should make sure your employer also celebrates the day prior to observing it yourself.The National Sleep Foundation found that 63 percent of Americans don't get enough sleep, and one in five feel sleepy during the week and that the sleepiness interfered with their ZZZzzzzzz activities. Although naps don't completely ZZZzzzzz make up for lost sleep, they do help. Just a 15-minute nap can help revitalize the ZZZzzzzz, ZZZzzzzz.

