ALTON - The Time and Temperature phone service for the Alton area is back in business!

Riverbender.com announces today that it has brought the well known Time and Temperature phone service back to life. The good news is the phone number is the same (618) 465-4545.

Article continues after sponsor message

Time and Temperature was recently halted by another local business due to rising costs associated with running the service. Using some newer technology to improve the service and lower the cost, Riverbender.com and some local area sponsors are able offer the service again.

The new Riverbender.com Time and Temperature phone line will be sponsored by:

Mike Hall, software engineer at Riverbender.com, saw the opportunity and worked hard to develop a new system to provide the service. He knew there was a lot of demand for the service and hated to see it go. Even without a formal announcement or promotion, the Time and Temperature number has been ringing "off the hook". Additional credit goes to Jarvis Swope, IT Director for the City of Alton for helping Riverbender.com secure the phone number from the previous owner.

The new RiverBender.com Time and Temperature system has many new capabilities that will be expanded on over time. Currently we included extras such as sunrise, sunset, weekend forecast and more. RiverBender.com owner John Hentrich commended Michael Hall and the sales team for all their efforts to save this service for the community. “It is great to keep the tradition and service alive for those people who rely on it,” Hentrich said. “My father is one of those who call on a regular basis. I think it is an important service. I understand the changing technology as much as anyone, but if the service is still being utilized, we want to continue to keep it alive and even enhance it if we can.”

More like this: