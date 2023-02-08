Couples names: Tim & Tammy Reese

City: Godfrey

Date met or started dating: September 14, 1981

Date married: May 14, 1983

What makes your relationship special? The unbreakable bond, love, and friendship they share. This is their eldest daughter, Trisha, I’m submitting this for them as this year they will celebrate 40 years of marriage. Amazing right? I’ve always envied the love my parents shared. My dad: patient, kind, funny. My mom: also patient, kind, drives my dad insane with her huge heart of gold and hands ALL in to help any and everyone at anytime! They’ve raised 3 beautiful children and have 9 beautiful grandkids and 2 adorable grandpups! Their life is full of love and they still act like those two crazy kids that fell in love at the Alton Expo in 1981!

Share a memory you have made together: They met at the Alton Expo back when the Alton Expo was “cool”. She called out “Hey Reese(y)” (not knowing how to pronounce his name…and the rest was history!

