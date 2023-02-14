Couples names: Tim & Ashley Nevlin

City: Highland

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: June 16, 2006

Date married: June 16, 2018

What makes your relationship special? We have been together since we were teens! We have experienced so much of life together, all the crazy ups and downs & always come out stronger.

Share a memory you have made together: We have so many good memories together, but my favorite has to be our family camping trip to Yellowstone National park! It’s absolutely beautiful!

More like this: