EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School wrestling team won the opening 10 matches, and won five by pinfall at the Tigers defeated Collinsville 59-9 in the Southwestern Conference opening meet Thursday evening at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

The Tigers jumped to a 50-0 lead in winning the opening 10 bouts, two of them by pin after the wrestlers trailed in the second period of both matches.

Those bouts were at 145 pounds, where Drew Mink of Edwardsville pinned Garret Lee at 5:48 after Mink trailed in his contest 6-2 at the end of the second period, and at 220 pounds, where Blake Moss rallied from a 5-1 deficit to Gabe Miller before coming out in the third period and pinning Miller at 5:40 to give the Tigers another six points in the team score.

Edwardsville also got a pair of close decisions at 106 pounds from Jack Summers, who won over Koen Miller 2-1, and from Simon Weakley at 195 pounds, defeating Jalen Garth 2-0.

The Tigers also got pins from Grant Schmid at 138 pounds, winning by fall over Tommy Lee at 2:47, Drew Gvillo at 170 pounds, pinning Seth Sorenson at 2:20, and Lloyd Reynolds at 285 pounds, getting the pin at 1:12 against Terence Smith.

Other Edwardsville winners were Will Zupanci at 152 pounds, a 12-4 winner over Drew Evans, Caleb Harrold at 182 pounds, defeating Kenny Lutz 16-5, Connor Surtin at 126 pounds, a 17-0 win over Cam Varner, and Dylan Gvillo at 132 pounds, who won over Gannen Kane 13-1. Luke Odom won his 160-pound match by forfeit.

The two Kahok winners on the night were Joey Biciocchi at 113 pounds, who nipped Zeke Rhodes 2-1 in overtime, and Jalen May at 120 pounds, recording the night's fastest pin at 59 seconds over Drew Landau.

The Tigers are now 6-0 in dual meets this young season, 1-0 in the SWC, and will wrestle in the Ron Sauer Duals at Fox High in Arnold, Mo., on Saturday. Edwardsville goes in as defending champions of the tournament. also having won the meet in both 2012 and 2013.

