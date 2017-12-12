WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys wrestling team enters this week with a 15-2 mark and a match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Granite City.

Below is a roundup of the Tigers’ two matches last week.

Article continues after sponsor message

TIGERS TAKE TWO IN MINOOKA DUALS: Edwardsville's wrestling team won two of three meets Saturday in the Minooka Duals in Minooka Saturday, taking their record to 15-2 on the season.

The Tigers defeated Chicago St. Rita 39-33 and New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 30-28, but fell to Yorkville 34-30.

Against St. Rita, Noah Surtin, Maxon Karnes, Luke Odom, Dylan Wright, Eric Epenesa. Lloyd Reynolds, Drew Gvillo and Josh Anderson all had wins, five by pinfall. Reynolds, Wright, Jack Evans, Grant Matarelli, Surtin, Odom and Karnes all earned wins, while against Yorkville, Odom, Epenesa, Surtin, Matarari, Evans and Wright all had wins.

EDWARDSVILLE 44, BELLEVILLE WEST 20: Edwardsville scored wins in nine of the evening's 14 bouts as the Tiger wrestlers defeated Belleville West 44-20 at Jon Davis Wrestling Center/Warren Stahlhut Arena Thursday night. EHS improved to 13-1 on the year, 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference.

Sam Martin (195), Tyler McCracken (220), Josh Anderson (275), Mason Karnes (113), Noah Surtin (120), Jack Evans (126), Luke Odom (132), Dylan Wright and Eric Epenesa (170) all won their bouts for the Tigers on the night, Martin, McCracken, Epenesa, Karnes and Surtin all won by pin while Evans won by a technical fall.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: