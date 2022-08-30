WINNETKA - Edwardsville's girls tennis team opened its 2022 season with a sixth place finish in the New Trier Invitational tournament in Winnetka, splitting four meets in a 16-team knockout format.

The Tigers started off well with a 3-2 first round win over Libertyville, but lost their quarterfinal meet to Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 5-0. In the fifth place semifinal, Edwardsville won over Barrington 3-2, but lost the fifth place match to Northbrook Glenbrook North 4-1.

In the semifinals, Lake Forest won over Westchester St. Joseph 4-1, while New Trier Blue defeated Stevenson 3-2. The Trevians blue team won the championship by defeated the Scouts in the final 4-1. Libertyville won the consolation championship over New Trier White 3-2.

The Tigers are 2-2 to start the season and plays its home opening meet Wednesday against St. Joseph's Academy of Frontenac, Mo., with the meet starting at 4 p.m. at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

