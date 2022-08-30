WINNETKA - Edwardsville's girls tennis team opened its 2022 season with a sixth place finish in the New Trier Invitational tournament in Winnetka, splitting four meets in a 16-team knockout format.

The Tigers started off well with a 3-2 first round win over Libertyville, but lost their quarterfinal meet to Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 5-0. In the fifth place semifinal, Edwardsville won over Barrington 3-2, but lost the fifth place match to Northbrook Glenbrook North 4-1.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the semifinals, Lake Forest won over Westchester St. Joseph 4-1, while New Trier Blue defeated Stevenson 3-2. The Trevians blue team won the championship by defeated the Scouts in the final 4-1. Libertyville won the consolation championship over New Trier White 3-2.

The Tigers are 2-2 to start the season and plays its home opening meet Wednesday against St. Joseph's Academy of Frontenac, Mo., with the meet starting at 4 p.m. at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

More like this:

GIrls Soccer Roundup - Friday, March 28, 2025 - Father McGivney Girls Capture Sixth Win
6 days ago
Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup
5 days ago
Four Wrestlers From Edwardsville, Two From Belleville East Advance To Class 3A State Individual Meet At Joliet Central Sectional  
Feb 18, 2025
Kahoks' Dawson, Tigers' Zugmaier, Shells' Skiles, Bulldogs' Rottmann, Advance To Final Day Of Girls State Wrestling
Mar 1, 2025
Local Athletes Perform Well In Edwardsville Indoor Invite Track Meet
Mar 16, 2025

 