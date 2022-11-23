WRESTLING

TIGERS WIN TRIANGULAR MEET OVER METRO-EAST, CLAYTON: Edwardsville opened its 2022-23 wrestling season, the final season for head coach Jon Wagner, who will retire at the end of the season, with a pair of wins over Metro-East Lutheran and Clayton in a triangular meet Tuesday at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

The Tigers won over the Knights 74-3 and the Greyhounds 63-12, using seven pinfalls against Clayton and six more against Metro-East to take their first two wins of the season.

Zeke Rhodes had the fastest pin against the Greyhounds, scoring the fall at 18 seconds in the 132-pound match, while Brendan Landau, Hubert Thomas, Landen Schickendanz, Evan McCormick, Ryan Richie and Max Miller also scoring falls during the meet.

The match of the day happened in the 145 pound bout between Drew Landau of Edwardsville and Elijah Schlessinger of Metro-East, with Landau coming out on top 5-0 in overtime.

Colin Waddington had the quick pin against the Knights in the 113-pound match, with the fall coming at 30 seconds, while Graham Taylor, Simon Schulte, Alison Kirk, Richie and Nathan Hollis also scoring pins for the Tigers.

The Knights won their meet over Clayton, as Miles Dennis, Carter Pryor, Schlessinger, Grant Downing and Ryton Miller scored pinfalls.

