VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

On the final day of the Visitation Christmas tournament, Edwardsville won the 13th-place game over Parkway West 37-26, Civic Memorial finished in eighth place after losing the seventh-place game to Parkway South 61-55 and Incarnate Word Academy won the championship game, defeating John Burroughs 64-37.

The Tigers are now 5-8, while the Longhorns go to 6-5. The Patriots are now 9-2, while the Eagles go to 8-8.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN WINTERFEST

CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTERFINALS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 58, PINCKNEYVILLE 27: In the quarterfinals of the COR Winterfest in Centralia, McGivney went out to a big lead and had little trouble in seeing off Pinckneyville.

The combo of Sami Oller and Mary Harkins led the way again for the Griffins, as Oller had 15 points and Harkins chipped in with 14 points.

McGivney goes to 12-2 and plays Louisville North Clay, who won over the host Silver Stallions 51-37, in the semifinals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

In other championship quarterfinal games, Staunton advanced with a 57-29 win over Johnston City, while McLeansboro Hamilton County won over Greenville 46-22. The Bulldogs are now 10-1 and play the Foxes, now 14-0, in a potential blockbuster semifinal at 8 p.m.

In the consolation quarterfinals, Trenton Wesclin won over East Alton-Wood River 47-20, Chester won over Sandoval 30-26, Anna-Jonesboro won over Dupo 42-24 and Vandalia defeated Elkville Elverado 59-19. The Oilers are now 5-11 on the season.

DON MAUER INVITATIONAL AT MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL. LADUE, MO.

CHAMPIONSHIP SEMIFINALS

FT. ZUMWALT WEST 41, COLLINSVILLE 28: In the semifinals at the Don Mauer Invitational at MICDS, Ft. Zumwalt West kept building a lead in going on to win over Collinsville.

Ella Guerrero and Megan Janson both had seven points each to pace the Kahoks, while Jenna Scheller added six points.

The Kahoks are now 10-5 and will meet Clayton, who lost to Rockwood Marquette 65-51 in the other semifinal, in the third place game Friday at 4:30 p.m., while the Jaguars go to 6-3 and face the Mustangs in the final at 6 p.m.

In the consolation semifinals, the host Rams defeated Rockwood Lafayette 44-19, while Kirkwood won over Ladue Horton Watkins 44-37.

