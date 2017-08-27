Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The Tigers took a 2-0 win over the Alton Redbirds Saturday making Edwardsville the champions of the Redbird Round Robin Soccer Tournament.

With a 1-0 lead over Alton at the half the Tigers hit the net one more time in the second half to snag with win.

Alton took second place in the tournament after taking a 1-0 win over Dunlap on Saturday morning. Dunlap came in third going 1-1-1 in the tournament and Murphysboro took fourth with a 0-3-0 record.

