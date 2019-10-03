COR JESU ACADEMY 25-25, EDWARDSVILLE 19-22: Edwardsville fell behind early in the first set 7-0, and couldn’t get out of the hole, but started off fast in the second set, taking a 10-2 lead, but Cor Jesu Academy, the St. Louis area’s top-ranked team, rallied to sweep the Tigers in a match played at Cor Jesu in Affton, Mo.

Alexa Harris had six kills for Edwardsville, while Maddie Isringhausen had five kills and Rihanna Huebner had four kills, Storm Suhre had four blocks, Morgan Tulacro had 11 assists, while Lexie Griffin had eight, with Tulacro scoring eight points and Isringhausen six.

Jen Nuelle had 10 kills for the Chargers, while Jillian Mattingly had seven kills, and both Emily Henken and Jessica Smith had five kills each.

The Tigers are now 15-3 overall, while Cor Jesu is now 12-1.

