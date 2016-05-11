EDWARDSVILLE - Seniors Tommy Hartnagel, Mike Horton and Ryan Pacatte played their final home game on Tuesday and they went out in style as Edwardsville’s volleyball team beat rival Alton 25-13, 25-14 at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

EHS volleyball coach Andy Bersett said he has a great group of kids overall and three excellent leaders this season in his seniors. He said they are leaders that any coach would like to have at the helm.

“Mike Horton came back and has been hurt the last three weeks,” Bersett said. “He was our setter prior to getting hurt, but we put him at an outside hitter position and he attacked for us. It is good to have Mike back. Nick Allen was on the right side and he stood out with another strong match. Hartnagel and Pacatte are great volleyball kids. Hartnagel has worked all four years to get to the point he is in now. Pacatte is also a quality kid and has helped us a lot. He works hard at practice and has gotten better all season.”

Ben Lombardi pushed out 25 assists from his setter position, while Horton concluded his EHS career on home hardwood with 10 kills; Nick Allen added eight kills. Hartnagel had nine service points. Lombardi has been pushing some high stats each game recently with assists and Allen has been strong at the net all season long.

Bersett commended Alton High School’s boys’ volleyball team on their improvement from last year.

“Alton’s program is getting better and is growing,” he said. “They fought pretty well and made some plays. They force you to make some plays to put in play. They have some pretty big guys at the net.”

The Tigers return to play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 0-13 overall, 0-8 East St. Louis. Edwardsville will enter the East St. Louis match with a 17-12 overall record and is 6-4 in the Southwestern Conference.

