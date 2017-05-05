BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, GRANITE CITY 17-17: Jack Grimm led the way for Edwardsville with a seven-kill evening as the Tigers swept Granite City 25-17, 25-17 in a Southwestern Conference match at Lincoln Middle School Thursday. The Tigers went to 20-7 on the year, 9-0 in the SWC with the win; the Warriors fell to 3-8, 3-5 in the league.

Josh Whittenburg had eight points from serve for the Tigers, while Evan Billiter added six kills and Ben Lombardi had 20 assists.

EHS hosts Vianney in a 6 p.m. Monday match.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS SOCCER

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Rachel Kassing scored twice as McGivney Catholic defeated Metro East Lutheran 5-0 in Glen Carbon Thursday. The Griffins improved to 5-11 on the year, while the Knights dropped to 0-11.

Macy Hoppes, Abby Podshableey and Megan Schilly also goaled for the Griffins, who got the clean sheet from Sierra Williams, who turned back three Knight shots.

MEL takes on East Alton-Wood River at noon Saturday in an IHSA Class 1A Breese Central Regional play-in match at Wood River Soccer Park; the winner meets top seed Trenton Wesclin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, while the Griffins meet the host Cougars at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the other regional semifinal, with the semifinal winners meeting for a spot in the Columbia Sectional at 11 a.m. May 13.

More like this: