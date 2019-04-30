Tigers Top Redbirds 2-0 in JV Match that Replaces Previously Scheduled Varsity Finish
April 30, 2019 6:13 AM April 30, 2019 2:14 PM
ALTON - In place of the second half of the varsity match on Monday night at Alton, the schools’ JV teams played, with the Tigers winning 2-0.
The Tigers-Redbirds game was tight throughout and extremely competitive. Photos of the contest are included.