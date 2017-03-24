EDWARDSVILLE 10, BUNKER HILL 1: A seven-run third inning sent Edwardsville girls softball team to a 10-1 road win over Bunker Hill Thursday evening.

Edwardsville improved to 2-0; the Minutemaids fell to 1-5.

Jordyn Henricks was 2-for-4 on the day, with Emma Lewis going 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Anna Burke 1-for-4 with with a RBI and a run scored, Sarah Hangsleben 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Maria Smith 1-for-3 with a RBI, Lauren Taplin 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Taryn Brown 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Mackenzie Owens 2-for-3 with a run scored, Brooke Weber 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored and Megan Pfeiffer and Raven Frank a run scored each. Mallory Schwegel was 1-for-3 with homer, RBI and run scored; Madelyn Allman and Ashley Dey had the Minutemaids' only other hits.

Henricks got the win, going four innings and giving up an earned run on the three B-Hill hits while fanning four; Meghan Gorniak threw the other three innings and struck out five. Sydney Gresham took the loss, going the distance while conceding nine earned runs on 15 hits and striking out six.

Edwardsville's scheduled home-opening Saturday doubleheader against Breese Mater Dei has been moved up to 4 p.m today due to rain in the forecast for Saturday; the Tigers open their Southwestern Conference campaign against Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then travel to East St. Louis for a 4:30 p.m. March 30 league contest. The Minutemaids are at Jersey at 4:30 p.m. Monday, then host Metro East Lutheran at 10 a.m. April 1.

