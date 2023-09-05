EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls tennis team tied for third in the Champions I bracket and finished second in the Challengers II bracket on the final day of the Heather Bradshaw Invitational tournament on Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center and other venues in Metro-East.

The Tigers lost in the semifinals of the Challengers I bracket to Winnetka New Trier 9-0 and New Trier Blue won over Orland Park Carl Sandburg 5-4. So the New Trier teams wouldn't have to face each other in the final, the Tigers and Sandburg switched opponents in the finals, with the Blue team winning over the Tigers 7-2 and the Green team defeating the Eagles 6-3. The Blue and Green teams shared the title. In the consolation bracket, St. Joseph's Academy of Frontenac, Mo. took fifth place, while seventh place went to O'Fallon.

In the Champions II bracket, Dunlap won over St. Joe's 2 6-1, while New Trier White won over Clayton, Mo., 5-0. The result of the final wasn't available, while in the third-place match, Clayton won over St. Joe's 5-4. Chatham Glenwood finished fifth, while Danville ended in seventh place.

In the Challengers I bracket, in the semifinals, Normal University won over Highland 8-1, while Teutopolis defeated Morton 9-0. The Wooden Shoes defeated the Pioneers in the final 6-3, while the Bulldogs won over the Potters 6-3 for third place. Triad won the fifth place match 5-4 over Carbondale, while Belleville West won the seventh place match over Joplin, Mo. 9-0.

The Tigers' number two team won its semifinal in the Challengers II bracket over Belleville Althoff Catholic 7-2, while Flora won over Park Ridge Maine South 5-4. The Wolves won the final over Edwardsville 7-1, while the result of the third-place match between the Crusaders and Hawks wasn't available. Francis Howell Central defeated Jefferson City, Mo. for fifth place 6-3, while Incarnate Word Academy of north St. Louis County won the seventh place match over Mascoutah 5-4.

The results of the Futures I bracket showed Jersey winning over O'Fallon 2 9-0, while Morton 2 defeated Marion 7-2. In the final, the Panthers won over the Potters 7-2, while the Wildcats won over O'Fallon 6-3 to finish third. In the fifth-place match, Springfield won over Marquette Catholic 7-0, while the seventh-place match between Waterloo and Herrin was not played.

In the Futures II bracket, Triad 2 won the title over the Highland JV 7-2, while the third-place match between the Alton JV and Belleville East 2 wasn't played.

Among individual winners for the Tigers included Katie Woods, Sophie Byron and Julia Harriss in singles and the doubles teams of Woods and Gabi Hill and Alyssa Wise and Byron.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Pulls Out Win Over Maine South In Champions I Bracket, Jersey, Tigers II, Highland Also Win On First Day Of Heather Bradshaw Invitational

EDWARDSVILLE - Both Edwardsville teams won in their respective brackets, while Jersey and Highland also won in the opening day of the annual Heather Bradshaw Invitational girls tennis tournament on Friday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center and other venues in the Metro-East area.

The tournament is named for the late Heather Bradshaw, a former assistant coach for the Tigers who was killed in a car accident in 2005. On the first day of the tournament, both Edwardsville teams played well in advancing to the bracket semifinals.

"Great effort led to a very gritty win," said Tigers head coach Dave Lipe. "It came down to a tiebreaker and we clawed out at number one doubles to get the win. Tomorrow will be a great challenge. Our number two team was solid again also, as they moved on to the semis in their flight."

In the Champions I bracket, Winnetka New Trier Green defeated Normal Community 8-1, while the Tigers got past Park Ridge Maine South 5-4, New Trier Blue defeated O'Fallon 8-1 and Orland Park Carl Sandburg defeated St. Joseph's Academy I of Frontenac, Mo. 6-3. In the Champions II bracket, New Trier White defeated Peoria Richwoods 6-3, it was Clayton, Mo., winning over Chatham Glenwood, Dunlap defeated Belleville East I 5-4 and St. Joe's II defeated Danville 7-2.

In the Challengers I bracket, Normal University High defeated Belleville West 8-1, while Highland won over Carbondale 8-1. Morton defeated Joplin, Mo. 9-0 and Teutopolis got past Triad 7-3. In the Challengers II bracket, Edwardsville 2 defeated Francis Howell Central and Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Incarnate Word Academy of north St. Louis County. Meanwhile, Flora defeated Mascoutah 9-0 and Maine South 2 won over Jefferson City, Mo., 7-2.

In the Futures I bracket, O'Fallon 2 won over Waterloo 8-1, Jersey defeated Springfield 8-1, it was Morton over Marquette Catholic 8-1 and Morton 2 defeated Herrin 6-3. Finally, in the Futures II bracket, Triad 2 won over the Alton junior varsity 7-2 and the Highland JV defeated Belleville East 2 9-0. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: