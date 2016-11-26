EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High’s School boys basketball squad continued its unbeaten streak in the Battling Bulldogs Thanksgiving Tournament in Highland on Friday, thumping the host 66-37.

Edwardsville moved to 3-0 on the season with the triumph.

Senior Oliver Stephen continued his hot hand with 17 points. Senior A.J. Epenesa made his first appearance of the season in the regular rotation and had 14 points. He also hauled down 14 boards for the Tigers. Mark Smith followed with 14 points and teammate Jack Marinko had 10 points from his point guard position.

Caleb Strohmeier had four points, Zach Doornink three points and R.J. Wilson and Jackson Best both added two points apiece.

Edwardsville rolled to a 24-6 lead at the end of one, then broke to a 30-6 lead and scored 26 points in the second quarter to 10 for the Bulldogs to make it 50-22 at the half. Edwardsville outscored the Bulldogs 10-8 in the third period and the Bulldogs scored seven points to Edwardsville’s six in the final quarter to make the final 66-37.

Jake Kruse led Highland with 12 points.

The Tigers face Belleville Althoff at 5 p.m. Saturday in their final matchup of the tournament.

