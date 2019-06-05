EDWARDSVILLE – Zach Trimpe had a banner season for Edwardsville’s boys’ tennis team, breaking the school’s all-time record for singles wins by a varsity player with 183, finishing second to Belleville East’s Max Skaer, and eventually going 4-2 at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament, finishing seventh in the singles.

Trimpe broke the record previously held by Justin Leskera, who graduated in 2012, and will go down as one of the program’s greatest players.

“I played well,” Trimpe said of the sectional match where he broke Leskera’s record. “It was very hot, and it’s going to be hot tomorrow, so I’m just going to have to get used to that. But I think I played well, I was serving well and just playing smart, and I just got the job done.”

Trimpe was very proud to set the new record and worked very hard to achieve his goals.

“I’m very proud of myself,” Trimpe said. “I worked very hard, and it’s been an honor to play in the EHS program. There have been some really good, talented players to have come through this program, and to be number one in wins, it’s really an honor.”

Trimpe played against Belleville East’s Max Skaer in the final, whom he would eventually lose to. Trimpe always enjoyed playing against Skaer, both of whom were considered two of the best players in the St. Louis area.

Trimpe help lead the Tigers to seventh overall at state with Arlington Heights Hersey with 14 points with his point contribution.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

