WOOD RIVER - The Edwardsville Tigers took first place today in the SWC tournament at Belk Park Golf Course.

The Tigers shot 301 for first, followed by O'Fallon with 326, Belleville East 344, Collinsville 357, Belleville West 362, Granite City 364, Alton 379 and East St. Louis 0.

Tanner White finished the day with a score of 72 to take first individually. Lucas Verdun and Ben Tyrrell took second and third individually shooting 76 each.

"Tanner White shot 72," Tigers coach Adam Tyler said. "He's been playing really well. He's coming off a 69 that he shot at our tournament last Friday. He's been playing really well lately."

Zach Trimpe, Jon Ratterman and Parker Griffiths had a great day on the course for the Tigers placing sixth, seventh and eight overall individually.

"We had three of the top five scores and eight of the top ten scorers, which kind of showed a little bit of the depth we had today," Tyler said. "Two of the eight players we had today it was really their first varsity tournament, the first time they played in a conference tournament. So to see them come and succeed it's really exciting."

2017 SWC Conference Tournament Results

Belk Park, Par 36

Individuals:

1st: Tanner White EV

2nd: Lucas Verdun EV

3rd: Ben Tyrrell EV

4th: Taylor Patterson OF

5th: Logan Lowery OF

6th: Zach Trimpe EV

7th: Jon Ratterman EV

8th: Parker Griffiths EV

Tournament Team Places

1st Edwardsville 301

2nd O’fallon 326

3rd BE 344

4th Collinsville 357

5th BW 362

6th Granite City 364

7th Alton 379

8th ESTL no show

Conference Standings

1st Edwardsville 17.5

2nd O’Fallon 15

3rd BE 12.5

4th Collinsville 8

5th Granite City 7

6th BW 6.5

7th Alton 3.5

8th ESTL 0

Team Results

Alton

Dylan Lahue 94

Adam Stilts 91

Brandon Droste 97

Clayton Pilger 105

Aiden Keshner 97

Tyler Hazelwood 98

Chase Alford 107

Austin Olson 107

BE

Hunter Davis 82

Daniel Frew 88

Dillon Donjon 92

Zach Gebhardt 83

Braeton Richardson 94

Alex Agne 98

Gabe Tindall 91

Christian Fruechte 98

BW

Eddie Constance 95

Zach Laing 104

Alex Woods 85

Tomnmy Dibadj 101

Travis Allen 89

Jacob Cooper 103

Dylan Fox 93

Colin Shea 104

Collinsville

Cole Metzger 85

Greg Witte 82

Noah Carroll 96

Noah Scrum 97

Nate Lee 94

Tyson Keene 126

Ryan Wondolowski 101

Ricky Coca 106

Edwardsville

Ben Tyrrell 76

Tanner White 72

Trevor Laub 81

Zach Trimpe 77

Jon Ratterman 79

Lucas Verdun 76

Ian Bailey 82

Parker Griffiths 80

ESTL

No entries

Granite City

Drew Wielgus 87

Brady Charbonnier 98

Sam Wielgus 93

Bennett Smallie 86

Cameron Rubenacker 101

Sam Stegemeier 9

Nathan Merz 106

Cole Bartling 101

O’Fallon

Logan Lowery 76

Taylor Patterson 76

Drew Taylor 85

Ethan Euroda 94

Josh Krneta 95

Kyle Dismukes 95

Ben Paskert 99

Jake Baldus 89

