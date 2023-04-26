EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball dropped an 8-3 decision to Mizzou in front of a crowd of more than 300 Wednesday at Simmons Baseball Complex.

The Cougars fell to 22-18 overall and have lost four in a row. Mizzou snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 24-16.

The Tigers broke a scoreless tie with a four-run fourth inning and never trailed in the game. Mizzou took advantage of a walk, a hit batter and an error in the inning to plate the four runs.

"Baseball is baseball and it doesn't matter who you're playing," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "In some of those middle innings we didn't play clean with walks or a defensive miscue and that led to the bulk of their runs. It was too much for us to overcome."

Missouri extended the lead to 7-0 with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth before the Cougars got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Avery Owusu-Asiedu led off the inning with a triple before Kyle Ratliff drove him in with a ball on the infield. Ratliff reached on an error. In the seventh inning Josh Ohl drove a triple down the right field line and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Logan Smith to make it 7-2.

Mizzou made it 8-2 with a run in the eighth. Brennan Orf drove in SIUE's third run with a ninth-inning single.

Orf finished 2-3 with a double, a single a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Missouri outhit SIUE 8-7 for the game.

SIUE used eight pitchers in the game. Teague Conrad started and threw two scoreless innings. He struck out four.

"It was great to get Teague back on the mound," Lyons added. "He came out and really threw well with four punchouts in two innings. That's definitely a positive moving forward."

Zeus Ponder, Gunner Millsap and Hayden Cooper each added a scoreless inning.

"Guys are earning some opportunities as we head down the stretch," Lyons said. "Every weekend is big moving forward."

SIUE plays host to Southern Indiana in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series beginning Friday at Simmons Complex.

"We just have to clean a few things up and play a better brand of baseball," Lyons said. "I think we have the chance to string some things together here over the next few weeks."

