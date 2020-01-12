NORMAL - The Edwardsville High boys swimming team had good performances all-around, and took three first-place finishes as the Tigers finished in third place in the Iron Invitational meet held Saturday at Normal Community High School.

The Tigers scored 290 points in the meet, finishing behind meet champions Metamora, who had 389 points, and Normal Community West, who scored 311 points to take the runner-up position. Peoria Richwoods was fourth with 249 points, Bloomington Central Catholic came in fifth with 204 points, and the host Iron was sixth with 79 points.

Edwardsville's only varsity win came in the 200-yard medley relay, as the team of Matthew Doyle, McLane Oertle, Logan Mills and Evan Grinter won with a time of 1:40.84, while the two freshman-sophomore event winners were Owen Gruben, who took the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.71 seconds, and Javier De La Cruz, who won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:13.76.

Taking individual second-place finishes in the meet were Mills in the varsity 100-yard butterfly, coming in at 55.91 seconds, Luke DeConcini in the frosh-soph 100-yard freestyle, with a time of 58.35 seconds, Oertle in the varsity 100-yard breaststroke at 1:02.07 and Dane Fallis in the freshman-sophomore 100-yard backstroke at 1:10.01.

Third-place finishers in the individual events were Max Brandmeyer in the freshman-sophomore 100-yard butterfly, coming in at 1:09.23, Logan Oertle in the varsity 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:27.77 and Doyle in the varsity 100-yard backstroke, coming in at 57.04 seconds.

Another great showing in the meet were both Mills and McLane Oertle finishing in the top five of the varsity 50-yard freestyle, the Tiger swimmers coming in fourth and fifth with times of 22.53 seconds and 23.26 seconds respectively.

In the relay races, the freshman-sophomore 200-yard freestyle team of DeConcini, Jacob Grandone, Brandmeyer and De La Cruz finished second with a time of 1:46.30, the varsity team of Mills, Grinter, Gruben and McLane Oertle was third at 1:31.62, the freshman-sophomore 400-yard freestyle team of Logan Oertle, Ryan Koester, Fallis and De La Cruz came in third with a time of 4:12.13, and the varsity team of Noah Range, Andrew Billhartz, Gruben and Doyle also finished third, having a time of 3:38.66.

