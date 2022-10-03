EDWARDSVILLE 149, SPRINGFIELD 119, LINCOLN 31: Edwardsville swept all 11 swimming events in taking a triangular meet over Springfield and Lincoln at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The 200-yard medley relay team got the Tigers started on the right foot, as the team of Parker LeVasseur, Karis Chen, Georgia Samet and Grace Oertle won the event at 1:53.85, then LeVasseur won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:06.33, with Michelle Pan second at 2:19.85. Pera Onal won the 200-yard individual medley at 2:22.47, while Chen was second at 2:26:83 and Oertle won the 50-yard freestyle at 25.10 seconds, with Maddie Milburn second at 26.97 seconds.

Samet took the 100-yard butterfly at 1:04.35, with Simone Myers fourth at 1:19.47, then Milburn won the 100-yard freestyle at 59.63 seconds, with McLaren Seaton second at 1:04.95, followed by LeVasseur taking the 500-yard freestyle at 5:39.91, with Pan coming in third at 6:23.61 and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Milburn, Chen, Samet and Oertle winning at 1:43.45, with the second team of Onal, Seaton, Myers and Pan taking second at 1:56.62.

Oertle won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:00.54, with Onal second at 1:04.46, then Chen won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.68, with Samet coming in second at 1:14.13. Finally, in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Milburn, Onal, LeVasseur and Pan won with a time of 4:05.80. Seaton was fifth in the one-meter springboard diving event with 125.80 points.

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL 99, EDWARDSVILLE 82: Edwardsville girls swimming team won a total of eight events, but lost to Champaign Central in their first home meet of the year Tuesday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Parker LeVasseur, Karis Chen, Georgia Samet and Pera Onal won their race at 1:57.19, while Maddie Milburn was second in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:12.06 and McLaren Seaton was fifth at 2:30.36, Chen won the 200-yard individual medley at 2:23.24, while Michelle Pan was third at 2:38.68, LeVasseur won the 50-yard freestyle at 26.79 seconds, with Onal taking third at 27.15 seconds and Simone Myers was fourth in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:19.45.

Samet and Chen went one-two in the 100-yard freestyle, with Samet coming in at 56.98 seconds and Chen had a time of 57.76 seconds, LeVasseur took the 500-yard freestyle at 5:33.83, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Milburn, Chen, Onal and Samet won with a time of 1:45.43, Onal won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.42, with Milburn fourth at 1:12.49, Samet took the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:12.93, while Pan came in third at 1:24.59 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of LeVasseur, Seaton, Milburn and Pan were second at 4:09.91.

In addition, Seaton finished second in the one-meter springboard diving competition with 149.40 points.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

