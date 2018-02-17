CHAMPAIGN – Edwardsville's Noah Surtin will be wrestling for a state championship at the University of Illinois' State Farm Center Saturday night.

Surtin, who wrestles at 113 pounds for the Tigers, reached the title bout in his weight class Friday at the 82nd IHSA Class 3A Wrestling Championship state individual tournament with a pair of wins; following a first-round win Thursday, Surtin defeated Michael Jaffe of Aurora Marmion Academy in an 8-0 decision, then reached the final with a 5-0 decision over Huntley's Sam Spencer in the semifinal.

The Tigers' Luke Odom, wrestling at 126, also reached the semifinals on Friday, defeating Chicago Mount Carmel's Connor Gaynor in a 2-0 decision in the quarterfinals, but dropped his semifinal bout to DeKalb's Fabrian Lopez 13-8; he will be taking part in Saturday's wrestlebacks for a place in the tournament. At 220, Josh Anderson was defeated in his quarterfinal bout 4-2 by Cary-Grove's Cadin Koppel, but bounced back to defeat Elgin Larkin's Jesus Facio in a 9-6 decision in the first round of wrestlebacks.

The tournament concludes today; real-time results and live streaming of all bouts are available at the wrestling website trackwrestling.com.