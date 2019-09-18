EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High girls tennis team stayed unbeaten in Southwestern Conference play at 4-0 with a very impressive 8-1 win over Belleville West in a dual meet Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

It was another key conference win for Tigers’ head coach Dave Lipe’s side, who defeated a very good O’Fallon team last Thursday 6-3.

In the singles’ matches, Chloe Koons of Edwardsville defeated Kaitlin Fiedler 2-6, 6-4, 10-8, while Chloe Trimpe won over Fiedler’s twin sister Taylor with a 6-1, 6-1 decision. Hannah Colbert won her match over Grace Bauer 6-3, 6-1, and Grace Hackett took her match over Natalie Hampsten 6-3, 6-1.

The final two singles matches resulted in wins for Edwardsville, with Emma Herman winning over Bella Kreher of the Maroons 6-0, 6-1, and Haley Earnhart getting the singles sweep for the Tigers with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Hailey Neal.

In the doubles, the team of Koons and Colbert lost to the Fiedler sisters 8-5, while Trimpe and Hackett won over Bauer and Neal 8-4, and Herman and Earnhart took their match over Hampsten and Kreher 9-7.

The Tigers are now 9-5 overall and host Belleville East in another conference match-up on Thursday, with the meet starting at 3:30 p.m. Edwardsville then plays at Highland on Friday in a 3 p.m. start, then is at Collinsville Sept. 24.

