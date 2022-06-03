Tigers' Softball Plays In Sectional Championship Game Today

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School softball team will be playing for the Class 4A Pekin Sectional Championship this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

They will take on Bradley-Bourbonnais (18-9-1) at Pekin Community High School located at 1903 Court St, Pekin, IL 61554.

The Tigers come into the game with a 30-3 record having beat Quincy, Collinsville and Belleville East to make it this far. They shutout all three of those opponents. The team has currently won four games in a row and has plenty of momentum to keep going.