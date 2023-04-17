EDWARDSVILLE - Following a Southwestern Conference loss to O'Fallon on Thursday, the Edwardsville Tigers' girl's soccer team took off to Missouri for a three-game tournament at St. Joseph's Academy.

Edwardsville went 2-1 on the weekend.

The Tigers dropped the first game to St. Joe's on Friday by a score of 2-1, with the Tigers' lone goal coming from senior forward Olivia Baca in the first half. The game went into halftime tied up at 1-1, but St. Joe's found a game-winner in the final 40 minutes. St. Joseph's improved to 9-0 after the weekend.

Then it was onto Saturday for a doubleheader. First, the Tigers took on Cor Jesu (4-4-1) and won by a score of 2-0. Both of Edwardsville's goals came in the first half, one from Kylie Peel and the other from Baca. Sophomore midfielder Mea Hook had an assist.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the third and final game of the weekend, just a couple of hours after playing Cor Jesu, the Tigers wrapped up the tournament against Incarnate Word (1-4-1) winning that game by a score of 3-0.

Both Edwardsville goalkeepers freshman Genny Burroughs and senior Lainey Wiegers combined for the back-to-back shutouts.

Goals in game three came from freshman midfielder Grace Hughes, Hook, and Baca. Sophomore Olivia Lautz and Baca each had an assist.

After the weekend, the Tigers improve to 7-3 on the season.

Edwardsville will be back in action tomorrow, April 18, when it hosts Belleville East at 6 p.m.

More like this: