EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s boys’ volleyball returned home from tough competition in the Joliet West Tourney this past weekend to another difficult team in Belleville East at Edwardsville, but prevailed 25-23, 16-25, 25-20.

The win moved the Tigers to 5-2 on the season.

Nick Allen and Jack Grimm both had outstanding games at the net with 18 kills. Allen added six blocks; Grimm also had 10 service points and three aces. Will Bode was strong in the net and all over the floor, with six blocks; Lucas Verdun had 39 assists from his setter position.

“Belleville East has a very good team,” Tigers’ head boys’ volleyball coach Andrew Bersett said. “That group of guys have started for two years now. Belleville East is a very emotional team and when they get on a roll, it can be somewhat overwhelming. We played well in the third game. They are a dangerous team with skilled players at every position. We knew it would be a tough match.”

Bersett credited Will Bode with an overall outstanding game in the middle position with some kills. Grimm and Allen were also both stellar, the coach said. Grimm kept his game face on through the entire match. Allen was kept in check in the first half of the match, the coach said, but then broke loose in the second half and was a big part of the victory.

Edwardsville plays again at O’Fallon Thursday, for a match. The junior varsity starts play at 4:30 p.m., followed by varsity. Saturday, the Tigers travel to the Vianney Invitational and Tuesday are on the road at Granite City High School.

Bersett said O’Fallon will be a challenge as always for his team and that he expects a lot of competition again Thursday.

