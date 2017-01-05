Tigers' Silvey, Pranger and Martin named to Oswego Holiday Tourney All-Tourney team, Silvey MVP
January 5, 2017 6:26 AM
Listen to the story
OSWEGO - Three Edwardsville girls were listed on the Oswego Holiday Tournament team - Makenzie Silvey, Rachel Pranger and Kate Martin.
Silvey was named tournament MVP, Oswego East High School Athletic Director Bobby Kaminski said.
Oswego Holiday Tourney All-Tournament Team:
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville - Tournament MVP
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
Ty Battle, Oswego East
Jesinde Thomas, Oswego East
Sydney Schultz, Oswego East
Holly Leuken, Downers Grove South
Kara Shimko, Queen of Peace
Shannon O'Donnell, Lemont
Ashley Konkle, Metea Valley
Kate Majerus, Sycamore
