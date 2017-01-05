Tigers' Silvey, Pranger and Martin named to Oswego Holiday Tourney All-Tourney team, Silvey MVP Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. OSWEGO - Three Edwardsville girls were listed on the Oswego Holiday Tournament team - Makenzie Silvey, Rachel Pranger and Kate Martin. were listed on theteam - Makenzie Silvey, Rachel Pranger and Kate Martin. Silvey was named tournament MVP, Oswego East High School Athletic Director Bobby Kaminski said. Article continues after sponsor message Oswego Holiday Tourney All-Tournament Team: Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville - Tournament MVP Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville Kate Martin, Edwardsville Ty Battle, Oswego East Jesinde Thomas, Oswego East Sydney Schultz, Oswego East Holly Leuken, Downers Grove South

Kara Shimko, Queen of Peace Shannon O'Donnell, Lemont Ashley Konkle, Metea Valley Kate Majerus, Sycamore