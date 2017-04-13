ALTON - Edwardsville head boys track and field coach Chad Lakatos received a glimpse at future Tigers’ talent at the Alton Freshman-Sophomores Relays on Tuesday night on the Alton track and said it was a good indicator the younger kids can perform at a meet with “a lot of great teams.”

Lakatos said he thought his group did well in not only distance events, but sprints, hurdles and field events, especially the throws. The Tigers placed second overall in the meet against Cahokia, East St. Louis, Alton, Granite City and several other quality teams.

The Tigers’ 4 x 800 relay team was probably the performance of the day, posting a time of 8:37.

“It is good to see those kids show what they are capable of doing,” he said of the 4 x 800 relay, which featured some fresh faces, but showed the depth of the Tigers’ track talent pool.

The Tigers’ Armari Brooks turned in a sensational performance in the shot put and discus, capturing first in both. He threw the shot put 47-1 and discus 149-6.

“It was good to see Armari score 20 points at a big meet like this,” Lakatos said. “We have two good senior kids in the weights, but it is good to see Coach (Matt) Martin is just going to reload with the next guys. That is our plan through each level of our team.”

Edwardsville’s varsity boys will compete in the Granite City Invitational Friday. The meet begins at 11 a.m.

