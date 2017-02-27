EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville powered past Lisle (Benet Academy) 59-38 in the Normal Super-Sectional on Monday night to advance to the state semifinal game on Friday night.

Makenzie Silvey led all Tiger scorers with 18 points. Criste’on Waters had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Myriah Noodel-Haywood had 12 points, while Kate Martin tallied 10 boards and four points. Rachel Pranger contributed five points. Benet received 12 points from Kendal Schramek.

Jaylen Townsend had three points for the Tigers and Jasmine Bishop and Quierra Love rounded on Edwardsville’s scoring with two and one point, respectively.

Edwardsville outscored Benet 9-8 in the second quarter to take a 22-18 halftime lead, then was in command 40-19 at the end of the third period. Edwardsville outscored Lisle 18-13 in the final quarter for the 59-38 outcome.

The Tigers out rebounded Benet 35-18, a key statistic in the game.

Edwardsville, 31-0, ranked third in the state, plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal game against Lombard (Montini) at Redbird Arena in Normal. Lombard defeated Homewood-Flossmoor in double overtime 39-35 on Monday night to advance to the semifinals.

