EDWARDSVILLE - Senior setter Sara Gouy will be a key returnee to the Edwardsville girls' volleyball team as one of seven seniors who will be counted on to provide experience and leadership on the team.

Last year was a very successful one for Gouy, as she served up 185 points and 44 aces, going along with 12 kills, 416 assists and 143 digs as she helped the Tigers to a 25-13 record, losing a three-set match to O'Fallon in the IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinals. Sarah is a Johnston Law Female Athlete of Month for the Tigers.

Gouy and her teammates have had good preseason practices in preparation for the season opener on Aug. 29 against the Panthers at Lucco-Jackson Gym and if feeling very confident about how things have gone along so far.

"I'm feeling really good," Gouy said during a recent interview. "I'm excited for my senior season. I think we have a good group of girls this year, so I hope we can go far with varsity and all those teams."

Gouy describes her role on the club as one of a leadership position, encouraging her teammates and being there for them when needed.

"I like to be a leader," Gouy said, "especially with being a setter. So, I really try and motivate my team, especially the younger people to just stay in the game and just try our best."

Aa one of the seven returning seniors for the Tigers, Gouy brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team and it helps immensely.

"Yeah," Gouy said with a laugh. "It's real helpful and with, like, all my friends, seniors and we're all good together to lead."

As would be expected, Gouy's ambitions for and expectations of the team are very upbeat and positive.

"I just want to do my best," Gouy said. "We have a couple of different setters this year, so I just want to put my all out there for my last season and I want us to make it at least past sectionals this year. But obviously, the big goal is state, so I just want to make it even farther than last year."

If the Tigers make it to the Class 4A state finals, it will be at Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal in November and it'll also be the third appearance for Edwardsville in the program's history. Gouy agreed it would be an incredible way for her to end her high school career in style.

"Yeah, it would be a really good way to end my senior and high school career," Gouy said.

After graduating from Edwardsville this coming spring, Gouy has her sights set on newer and bigger goals in the collegiate ranks, both on and off the court.

"I'm hoping to go to college," Gouy said, "major in biomedical engineering and just hopefully have a good college experience afterward."

Gouy, meanwhile, plans to enjoy her final season with the Tigers and is ready to take on the challenges of the campaign.

"Yeah, just ready to compete against other teams and see how we do," Gouy said.

