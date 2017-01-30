ST. LOUIS – Edwardsville's hockey team has been awarded the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Mid States Club Hockey Association's St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Playoffs, which get under way later this week.

The top 12 seeds in the league take part in the Blues Cup Playoffs, with the 12 teams divided into two divisions, the Red and Blue divisions for a series of group-play games. The top four teams in each division at the end of group play advance to the knockout rounds, which are best-of-two series leading to the St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Final, which is played at the Scottrade Center and televised by Fox Sports Midwest.

The 12 teams, in seeding order, who will begin the search for the Blues Cup are St. Louis University High, CBC, Edwardsville, DeSmet, Oakville, Chaminade, Kirkwood, Rockwood Marquette, Vianney, Fort Zumwalt West, Wentzville Timberland and Parkway South. SLUH, CBC, DeSmet, Oakville, Chaminade, Kirkwood and Vianney are all members of the Municipal Conference with Edwardsville.

The next 16 teams play for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Cup and the final seven teams in the league play for the Founders Cup. The Wickenheiser Cup Final precedes the Blues Cup Final and is also played at the Scottrade Center; the Founders Cup Final will be played at a venue to be determined.

The dates for the Blues Cup and Wickenheiser Cup finals will be announced at the end of group play.

