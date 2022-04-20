EDWARDSVILLE - Ryleigh Owens struck out six O'Fallon batters in six innings while in the circle and helped herself with a pair of RBIs as Edwardsville's softball team won over O'Fallon 7-1 for their 11th consecutive win in a Southwestern Conference game Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

The Tigers scored twice in the second, starting with Tatum Van Ryswyk reaching on an error by the Panthers' first baseman, allowing Grace Blakemore to score the game's first run, then an RBI single by Owens scored Van Ryswyk to make it 2-0 for Edwardsville.

The Tigers then opened the home half of the third with three straight singles by Emily Wolff, Sydney Lawrence and Lexie Griffin to load the bases. Brooke Tolle singled home Wolff to make it 3-0, then one out later, Zoie Boyd singled home Blakemore, in as a courtesy runner for Griffin, and Tolle, with Van Ryswyk going to third. Boyd then stole second and an RBI ground out by Owens scored Van Ryswyk, with Avery Hamilton singling home Boyd to make it 7-0.

Meanwhile, Owens tossed another great game in the circle, retiring the first 14 O'Fallon batters before hitting Marin Gonski with a pitch to give O'Fallon its first baserunner. Reagan Hoefle and Malia Robertson then got the first two Panther hits before a double play ended the sixth. O'Fallon's only run came from a solo homer by Maya Robison over the center field fence, but Tolle retired the side in order after that to give the Tigers the win.

Hamilton and Tolle both had two hits and an RBI for Edwardsville, while Lawrence had two hits, both Owens and Boyd had a hit and drove home two runs each and both Wolff and Jillian Lane had a hit each.

Robertson led the Panthers with a pair of hits, while Robison's solo shot was her only hit and RBI and Hoefle had the only other O'Fallon hit.

Owens struck out six in the circle for the Tigers, while Tolle fanned the side in order after the seventh-inning home run.

The Panthers are now 8-7 on the year, while the Tigers go to 11-1 and next play at Hardin Calhoun on Wednesday, then are at Collinsville on Friday and return home to play Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a doubleheader on Saturday. The weekday games start at 4:30 p.m, while the start times for the doubleheader are 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

