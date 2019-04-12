EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School girls’ softball team scored three runs in each of the first three innings, then held off a Belleville East rally, where they scored four in the fifth as the Tigers defeated the Lancers 10-7 Thursday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Katherine Bobinski-Boyd had the biggest blow of the game, a two-run single in the bottom of the third that scored Mackenzie Owens and Sydney Lawrence. Bobinski-Boyd also hit a solo homer over the center field fence to lead off the fifth.

Article continues after sponsor message

Maria Smith, Bobinski-Boyd, Lexie Gorniak, and Owens all had two hits on the day for the Tigers, while Bobinski-Boyd had three RBIs and Gorniak had two.

Kylee Crowder had three hits for the Lancers, while Jackie Belzer had two hits and Aileen Walker had two RBIs.

The Tigers are now 11-2 on the year and host Breese Mater Dei Catholic Friday. Edwardsville then is at O’Fallon on Tuesday and hosts Collinsville in a game called to due to rain on Apr. 18, with the first pitch going at 4:30 p.m. both nights.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: