EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's volleyball girls always play with a goal to excel in the postseason and some key shots propelled the Tigers past a talented Belleville West squad on Thursday night in a 25-22, 25-23 win at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

The Tigers will now face O'Fallon in a rubber match in the Normal Sectional semifinal Monday night at 6 p.m. The Panthers won the Belleville East regional Thursday night over the host Lancers 25-18, 25-15.

The match itself was very entertaining and thrill-packed all the way through and Tigers' head coach Heather Ohlau was very happy afterward. And very relieved as well.

"I'm very glad we came out on the winning end," Ohlau said. "I think both teams played hard from point one to point 25 in both sets and I'm glad our team was able to push through and persevere."

Ohlau is very proud of her players' performance and looks ahead to Monday's match against O'Fallon.

"Yeah, I couldn't be more proud," Ohlau said. "These girls work hard day in and day out and they just want to continue, they just love this sport and just for them to find success and keep putting it together, I couldn't be happier. Just hope to repeat it again on Monday."

