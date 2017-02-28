EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's boys basketball team has retained the state's No. 1 Class 4A ranking in the final Illinois Associated Press boys basketball poll of the season.

The Tigers moved into the No. 1 spot last week and retained it with 78 points, five points better than second-ranked Bolingbrook; Chicago Simeon, Evanston and Palatine Fremd rounded out the top five schools this week.

The Tigers also moved up one spot to No. 21 in USA Today's national Super 25 boys basketball rankings, ahead of Greensboro Day School of Greensboro, N.C. The nation's top-ranked team, according to the national newspaper, is Nathan Hale High of Seattle. La Lumiere High of LaPorta, Ind., is No. 2, followed by Memphis (Tenn.) East, IMG Academy of Bradenton, Fla., and Findlay College Prep of Henderson, Nev., located in suburban Las Vegas.

