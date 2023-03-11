ELSAH - Edwardsville, Alton and other Riverbender.com area athletes enjoyed good performances as the local schools continue their preparation work for the upcoming outdoor track season at the Tiger Indoor Invitational meet held Friday at Principia College in Elsah.

No team scores were kept in the meet as the teams prepare for the first big meet of the upcoming season, the Southern Illinois Relays at the Winston Brown Track Center at Edwardsville High School.

In the 60-meter dash, the winner was the Tigers' Darren Wilson, who had a time of 7.03 seconds, while Sam Elliott-Barnes of the Redbirds was second at 7.09 seconds and a pair of Triad runners --- Tashon Crockarell and Tristan Darby --- were fourth and fifth respectively, with Crockarell having a time of 7.12 seconds and Darby in at 7.18 seconds. In the 200 meters, the winner was Omar Mims of O'Fallon, who had a time of 23.23 seconds, with Edwardsville's Kellen Brnfre third at 23.41 seconds and Cory Warren of the Knights ninth at 24.26 seconds. Other results had the Tigers' Jaydon Cole in at 24.44 seconds, Collinsville's K.J. Thorps-Watt had a time of 24.95 seconds, Jeramy Avan of East St. Louis was in at 25.98 seconds, the Kahoks' Kylin Jordan had a time of 26.03 seconds, Alton's Jeremiah Blakely was home at 26.21 seconds, Curtis Young of Alton was in at 26.55 seconds and Triad's Zack Rice had a time of 27.14 seconds.

In the 400 meters, the winner was Ramontay Abram of Belleville West won with a time of 50.28 seconds, with Jalek Nelson of Collinsville second at 53.61 seconds, Braylon Heavens of the Tigers came in seventh at 54.99 seconds and Sebastian Munoz of Collinsville was 10th with a time of 56.77 seconds. Other results had Trevor Wilkinson of the Tigers having a time of 58.09 seconds, Conner Martins of the Knights came in at 1:01.63 and teammate Kaden Dudley had a time of 1:06.08. The results of the 800 meters showed the Kahoks' Trey Peterson winning with a time of 2:01.94, with the Tigers' Alex Loer coming in fourth with a time of 2:06.60, teammate Scott Baxter was fifth at 2:08.86, Andrew Gonski of Collinsville was seventh at 2:11.39 and Graham McAfoos of the Redbirds came in eighth at 2:12.29. Other results had Dylan Fruitiger of Triad in at 2:26.03, Matt Woof of Alton having a time of 2:35.73 and Triad's Will Kosmopolis was in at 2:35.86.

Dylan Ybarra of O'Fallon was the winner of the 1,600 meters, coming in at 4:25.01, with Drew Twyman of the Knights coming in fifth at 4:51.38, Sam Wittek of the Tigers was in sixth at 4:53.05 and teammate Ben Ziobro finished eighth at 4:54.10. Triad's Sam Kuckuck came home at 4:58.80, Alton's Ben Helfrich had a time of 5:20.20 and teammate Cain Villoff was in at 5:33.06. The results of the 3,200 meters showed Edwardsville's Ben Perulfi taking the race at 9:56.97, with Gonski second at 10:16.24, Alton's Noah Gallivan was fourth at 10:27.13 and Jackson Elliott of the Tigers was eighth with a time of 10:42.89. Isaiah Ouechani of the Redbirds came in at 12:45.43.

In the 60-meters hurdles, the only race of its kind in the meet, the winner was Cahokia's Keyshawn Lyons, with a time of 8.36 seconds, with the Redbirds' Simon McClain third at 8.73 seconds and Clayton Lakatos of the Tigers was eighth at 11.20 seconds.

In the relay races, Edwardsville won the 4x200 meters with a time of 1:31.24, with Alton coming in eighth at 1:38.27, Triad having a time of 1:44.10 and Collinsville coming in at 1:47.30. Cahokia won the 4x400 meters with a time of 3:30.25, with the Tigers coming in second at 3:31.78 and the Redbirds placing seventh at 3:39.32. The Kahoks had a time of 3:52.76 and the Knights were in at 3:54.70. The results of the 4x800 meters showed Chatham Glenwood winning with a time of 8:16.32, with Alton second at 8:29.59, Edwardsville fifth at 8:51.07, Triad came in sixth at 8:57.53 and Collinsville was eighth at 9:19.58.

In the field events, Nicholas Deloach won the high jump by going over at 1.95 meters, with Crockarell coming in fourth and Thorps-Watt fifth. both going over at 1.90 meters with Crockarell taking fourth on the fewest misses rule. Anthony Jackson of the Flyers and Braven Hard of the Knights both went over at 1.80 meters, Devyon Hill-Lomax of the Tigers had a height of 1.75 meters and Jordan went over at 1.60 meters. Ethan Stukenberg of Edwardsville won the pole vault, going over at 14 feet with Tyler Peterson of Bloomington, Stukenberg taking first on the fewer misses rule, with Parker Freiderich of Triad coming in fifth at 12 feet and Nicholas Helton of the Tigers was sixth at 10 feet, six inches. In another result, Ben Hudson of Triad cleared eight feet, six inches.

Jacob Morrison of Mt. Vernon won the long jump with a leap of 6.65 meters, with Jason Randoll of Triad placing fifth at 6.09 meters, teammate Ian Dempsey was seventh at 5.91 meters and Edwardsville's Jacob Wahl was ninth at 5.72 meters. Other results had Keyon Stemmons of the Tigers jumping 5.61 meters, East Side's Tyreque Baker going 5.59 meters, Dylan Brown of the Kahoks had a jump of 5.32 meters, Blakely was right behind at 5.15 meters and Young had a jump of 3.22 meters.

In the triple jump, Deloach took the event with a leap of 13.63 meters, with Thorps-Watt second at 13.32 meters and Alton's William Harris was eighth at 11.63 meters. In other area results, Triad's Damon Willis went 11.22 meters, Eric Stuber of Collinsville had a distance of 11.16 meters, Edwardsville's Brandon Young went 11.12 meters, with teammate Evan Henderson having a leap of 10.85 meters and Jackson came in at 10.35 meters.

In the shot put, the Comanches' Chase Crawford won with a throw of 18.34 meters, with the Tigers' Iose Epenesa third at 15.06 meters, Jonathan Sewell of the Kahoks was seventh at 13.68 meters and teammate Zach Chambers was ninth at 13.51 meters. Other results showed Jaylun Nelson of Triad having a toss of 13.16 meters, Brett Moss of Edwardsville came in with a throw of 12.78 meters, Zach Van Teighen of Triad was right behind at 12.37 meters, Alton's Christian Hardin came in at 12.02 meters, Lumetric Rose of the Flyers had a throw of 11.31 meters and Brandon Hayes of the Redbirds came in with a toss of 10.68 meters.

