Tigers, Red Devils battle to scoreless draw in EHS boys soccer season-opener
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's boys soccer team started its 2017 season off with a match at Tiger Stadium against traditional St. Louis powerhouse Chaminade.
The Tigers battled the Red Devils to a scoreless draw.
“It wasn't an easy game,” said Tiger coach Mark Heiderscheid. “We played them well; we knew going in that it wasn't going to be easy, but we did get a result and we're happy with that.”
Tiger goalkeeper Michael Hoelting kept Chaminade at bay throughout the match to record the clean sheet for EHS, which begins the season at 0-0-1. Chaminade went to 0-1-1 on year, having opened their season with a 1-0 loss to area rival St. Louis Univeristy High Saturday afternoon. Joe Mitchell recorded the clean sheet for Chaminade.
The draw was the start of a busy opening week for the Tigers; they'll be in the Alton Round-Robin tournament at Alton's Piasa Motor Fuels Field Friday and Saturday, meeting up with Murphysboro at 4 p.m. Friday, Dunlap at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and the host Redbirds at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Before that, EHS opens its Southwestern Conference schedule at 6:45 p.m. Thursday against Granite City at Tiger Stadium.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
More like this: