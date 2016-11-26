The Tigers' Rachel Pranger in previous action.SPRINGFIELD — Junior Rachel Pranger reached the 1,000-point mark to highlight Edwardsville’s season opening victories at the Springfield Southeast Girls Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday.

Pranger scored 10 points as the Tigers defeated Champaign Central 77-17, then added 34 more in a 77-43 win over Peoria. Pranger, who now has 1,044 points in her career, scored the milestone bucket on a lay in with 3:34 remaining in the opening term.

Four players scored in double figures for Edwardsville in the win over the Maroons, led by Kate Martin and Makenzie Silvey, who had 16 points each. The Tigers led from the outset, 28-5 at quarter time and 49-10 at halftime.

The 34 points against the Lions represent a career high for Pranger, who led all scorers in the game. Martin chipped in 18 points and Silvey added 12 in the win over Peoria.

Edwardsville, 2-0 to start the season, face Rochester in their final group tourney game in Springfield this afternoon at 3 pm. The final is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

