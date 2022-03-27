EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School baseball team continued their winning streak to six games to remain undefeated on the season on Saturday. They hosted St. John Vianney High School in a double-header and the Tigers picked up an emphatic 10-0 win in game one. It was the Golden Griffins’ first loss of the season as they fall to 5-1.

Senior Spencer Stearns started on the mound for Edwardsville and had minimal problems throughout the day. He threw seven strikeouts and only allowed three hits through five innings while not giving up any walks. He was consistently throwing strikes for his team and even hit an RBI single to help out offensively as well.

When the Tigers scored, they did so in bunches. They put up a four-run third inning and tacked on three more in the fourth to grab a 7-0 lead. One run in the fifth and two more in the sixth sealed the deal for Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

Having himself a day was junior Caleb Copeland. He had four RBI’s off of just two hits, one of them being a home run, his first of the season and the team’s third.

Also having two hits on the day was junior Cade Hardy including a single and a double. He also finished with one stolen base.

The Tigers outhit Vianney 8-4 on the day. Edwardsville made sure to take care of business with runners in scoring position to secure the win.

After a short turnaround, the Tigers played game two of the double-header but eventually split the two games with Vianney. The Golden Griffins bounced back to pick up an 11-6 victory in a game that they led the entire time.

The Tigers will have a day to pick themselves up before they get back to action on Monday (March 28). They take on Sacred Heart-Griffin at 4:30 p.m. at Tom Pile Field.

More like this: