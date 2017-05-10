EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville came back from a 2-1 deficit with two runs in the seventh inning to top O’Fallon 3-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Edwardsville.

Brooke Weber drove in Kay Swanson with a deep fly ball for the winning run in the seventh inning. Taryn Brown grounded to short on a fielder's choice and Maria Smith scored the tying run for the other run in the seventh.

Jordyn Hendricks was the winning pitcher, allowing only four hits, two runs, walked one and struck out six in another solid outing.

Smith and Lauren Tripp had two hits for the Tigers, while Lauren Taplin and Anna Burke added a hit apiece.

O’Fallon scored a run in the first inning, then the Tigers scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth. Smith hit a RBI single to left, scoring Burke in that inning.

Edwardsville is now 22-4 overall and 10-1 in the Southwestern Conference. O’Fallon drops to 13-11 overall, 6-4 in the SWC. The Tigers play again at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with another Southwestern Conference matchup at Belleville East.

