EDWARDSVILLE 14, PORTAGE, MICH., CENTRAL 5: In a Prep Baseball Report Showcase Tournament Saturday at Westfield, Ind., Josh Ohl enjoyed a big day at the plate, going four-for-four with two RBIs, Hayden Moore and Joe Toscano had two hits and two RBIs, and Blake Burris also had two hits in Edwardsville’s win over Portage Central.

Luke Leto had two hits for the Mustangs, while Ben Kempisty drove in a pair of runs.

Jonathon Yancik had four strikeouts for the Tigers, while Matthew Boyer fanned three. Andrew Witt had four strikeouts for Central, while Gavin Brasosky fanned three.

COLUMBUS, IND., NORTH 2, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Columbus North scored single runs in the first and third innings while allowing four hits to snap Edwardsville’s 10-game winning streak in the Tigers’ second game of the day.

Drake Westcott had two of the Edwardsville hits, while Burris and Toscano had the other two hits in the game.

Austin Bode and Casper Clark drove home the Bulldogs’ runs.

Dawson Taylor gave up five hits while fanning 11 for Edwardsville, while Clark struck out seven in the complete-game shutout.

The Tigers are now 12-3 on the year.

The Tigers host East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

