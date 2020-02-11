BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville finished third in the preliminary round of the Illinois High School Association State Cheerleading Meet at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, scoring an 89.81 to advance to the finals, while Granite finished 25th in the co-ed division with a score of 73.84, missing the cut. O'Fallon qualified for the finals by finishing eighth at 86.76 points.

In the large school finals, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East took the title with a score of 94.96 points, Lincolnshire Stevenson was second at 92.63 points, Chicago Marist came in third at 92.04 points, fourth place went to Orland Park Sandburg at 89.83, Yorkville was fifth with a score of 89.51, Algonquin Jacobs was sixth at 89.07, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West was seventh with a score of 88.33, the Tigers came in eighth with a score of 88.29, Joliet West was ninth at 86.77 and Huntley was 10th with 85.71 points.

In the other competitions, Columbia came in third in the medium school division with a score of 91.43 points finishing behind champions Antioch at 93.33 and runner-up Oak Forest, who scored 93.29. O'Fallon was seventh in the co-ed division with a score of 87.52, with South Elgin winning the state championship at 96.11 points, Belvidere North was second at 94.60 and Lockport Township was third with a score of 94.07 points.

