EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville’s Jordan Garella is a pitcher who relies on getting the opposing batters to put the ball in play, mainly on the ground. And when they do, she’s supported by a very good defense that get outs, especially in key situations.

That’s what happened Friday afternoon at the Tiger Sports Complex, as Garella, helped by her defense, was able to shut down Teutopolis after conceding a first inning run in a 4-1 Edwardsville win over the Wooden Shoes in Edwardsville’s Pink-Out charity game.

“We had an overall really good game, defensively and offensively,” Garella said in a post-game interview.

Garella pitched the opening three innings on Friday’s game, allowing a run on a bloop single and an error in the first, but allowed only four base runners after that.

Bending, but not breaking, and getting the key outs are a part of Garella’s success in the circle.

“It’s kinda always like that,” Garella said. “I’m not a shutout pitcher. I rely on my defense, and I have a great defense behind me, and I just try to get ground balls, and they make the plays.”

Another example of her defense came in the third, when Brooke Webber made a big sliding catch of a ball hit to short right field to take a hit away.

And with the IHSA postseason starting soon, Garella sees the Tigers starting to come together at the right time.

“Hopefully,” Garella said. “When we come together as a team, we’re really good, and it’s a great thing whenever we do. We just have to get all the components together. We can’t have defense working and offense not working. We need to come all together, and I think we will be able to.”

And when the time comes, you can expect Jordan Garella to do her part in helping the Tigers to a successful postseason run.

